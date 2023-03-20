St. Maarten present at IMM and ITB Conferences in Germany. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Philipsburg – Representatives from the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau recently attended two conferences in Germany, TravMedia´s International Media Marketplace (IMM) and ITB (Internationale Tourismus-Börse) Berlin.

The purpose of attending these conferences is to meet with trade partners to discuss potential collaboration where it concerns promoting St. Maarten in existing and emerging markets.

The first conference attended, IMM is the leading global networking event connecting the travel industry with top journalists, editors, influencers, and broadcasters.

St. Maarten …