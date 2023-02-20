St. Maarten South Omega Leo Club shares “Sweet Love” for Valentine’s Day | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Monday, February 13th, and Tuesday, February 14th, members of the St. Maarten South Omega Leo Club visited the St. Maarten Vocational Training School and the Sister Borgia Elementary School to share some love and cheer for their celebration of Valentine’s Day.

The Club took the initiative to show some well-deserved appreciation to the hardworking and dedicated teachers.

“We don’t know all the circumstances that they are facing especially in our rapidly changing world and environment but they are there every day to guide our children towards success. We want to let our …