Stakeholders discuss how to further protect vulnerable citizens as pilot Social Registry launches. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- With an eye toward the upcoming 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season, stakeholders serving vulnerable communities discussed how to protect at-risk citizens in a recent meeting hosted by the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA) and the National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB).

The meeting - held on March 30, 2023 - brought together non-governmental organizations (NGOs), faith-based organizations (FBOs), and other stakeholders. A key discussion point was the launch of the Ministry of VSA’s pilot Integrated Social Registry System, which aims to enhance …