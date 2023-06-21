State of the Law Enforcement 2022 shows mixed picture. | SMN NEWS

CARIBBEAN NETHERLANDS:--- The Law Enforcement Council (the Council) names both positive developments and concerns within law enforcement in its 2022 State of the Law Enforcement for the Caribbean Netherlands islands Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba. The Council advises the Minister of Justice and Safety to give more steering both in the following of recommendations as in a more effective collaboration within the judicial chain. Annually, the Council gives an overall view of law enforcement in the Caribbean Netherlands in the State of the Law Enforcement.

Increasing pressure on …