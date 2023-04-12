State Secretary Van der Burg concludes visit to Saba. | SMN NEWS

SABA:--- Dutch State Secretary for Justice and Security Eric van der Burg closed off his visit to Saba late Wednesday afternoon. On the program were a series of meetings that mostly focused on matters relating to border control.

The state secretary had a meeting with Island Governor Jonathan Johnson, the Immigration and Naturalization Department IND, and the Social Affairs and Labor SWZ unit, but also with the Saba University School of Medicine to discuss matters related to immigration and labor market procedures. A meeting was also held with the Royal Dutch Marechaussee and the Customs …