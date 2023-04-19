State Secretary Van Huffelen arrives on Saba. | SMN NEWS

SABA:--- Dutch State Secretary for Kingdom Relations and Digitalization Alexandra van Huffelen arrived in Saba from Bonaire Tuesday late afternoon for a short working visit.

The official part of the State Secretary starts on Wednesday morning with a meeting with the new Executive Council, followed by a meeting with the new Island Council. Van Huffelen will furthermore meet with Qredits, a micro-financing organization for small and middle-sized entrepreneurs, and some of Qredits’ clients on Saba. The State Secretary will visit a family living in a social housing unit, meet with notary Marica …