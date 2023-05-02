Statement by the Association of Caribbean Media Workers to mark World Press Freedom Day 2023. | SMN NEWS

Greetings to all media workers across the Caribbean on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day being observed on May 3.

The theme of this year’s World Press Freedom Day- “Shaping a Future of Rights: Freedom of Expression as a Driver for all other human rights”- throws the spotlight on the invaluable role of the freedom to receive and impart ideas.

2023 also marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the mandate of the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression by the United Nations Commission on Human Rights

…