Statement on the passing of Grenadian journalist, Odette Campbell. | SMN NEWS

The Association of Caribbean Media Workers joins with our colleagues in Grenada in mourning the passing of Journalist, Odette Campbell.

Ms Campbell, who served the media in Grenada and the wider Caribbean over the decades, contributed immensely to the integration movement through her life-long passion, journalism.

The Caribbean has lost a great woman who has left an indelible mark on the region she loved and served so very well.

Though Odette rose to the position of General Manager of the Grenada Broadcasting Network, she never abandoned her media roots as a journalist and continued to …