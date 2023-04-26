Stay informed on accountability: General Audit Chamber updates website | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The General Audit Chamber is pleased to announce the launch of its updated website, designed to improve transparency and public engagement in the auditing process. The independent institution is responsible for ensuring that taxpayer funds are spent lawfully and efficiently.

The new website features four easy-to-use buttons on the homepage, which allow users to navigate to the latest reports, search the database of past reports, take a survey to provide feedback, and visit their interactive environment where you can experience firsthand what the General Audit Chamber …