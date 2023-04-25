Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease in the Dutch Caribbean. | SMN NEWS

BONAIRE:--- Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease is a highly infectious coral disease that has spread rapidly throughout the Caribbean region in recent years. First reported in Florida in 2014, this disease affects more than 20 species of stony corals, including important reef builders like pillar coral, brain coral, and star coral. Within the Dutch Caribbean, Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease has been confirmed now on five of the six islands, starting on St. Maarten in 2018, St. Eustatius in 2019, Saba in 2021, and most recently in Bonaire and Curaçao (March/April 2023). The outbreak of this coral …