Stray and Dangerous Dog Concerns in the different districts on Sint Maarten. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- In response to a surge in complaints regarding stray and dangerous dogs in various districts of St Maarten, the local police force has taken proactive measures to address these growing concerns. Community policemen from different neighborhoods have been actively engaging with dog owners and handlers to mitigate the potential risks associated with these animals.

The recent incidents have brought to light the urgent need for responsible pet ownership and control. The community police officer of Guana-Bay is currently searching for the owner of a brown/white pit bull, which has …