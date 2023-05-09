Sub-inspection 3: Most recommendations Council followed. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Law Enforcement Council (the Council), in its third sub-inspection as part of an overall review of particular recommendations related to the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM), found that the majority of the recommendations have been followed.

Since 2020 the Council has been conducting sub-inspections to review the status of the follow-up of recommendations from 43 inspection reports published from 2012 up to and including 2018. The first two sub-inspection reports were published in 2021 and 2022 respectively. The current and also third sub-inspection concerns the …