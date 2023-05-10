Successful 8th HUREX at Asha Stevens Hillside Christian School concluded. | SMN NEWS

Cay Hill:--- For the 8th time, the Asha Stevens Hillside Christian School in Cay Hill was honored to assist the Royal Netherlands Marine Corps by providing them with a command center for yet another annual hurricane exercise - HUREX. Between May 1-9, approximately 300 Marines from Sint Maarten, Aruba, and

Curacao practiced and simulated different hurricane scenarios at multiple locations in Dutch Sint Maarten.

This preparation exercise is designed to train the soldiers to get themselves and their equipment set up as quickly as possible in the event of another major …