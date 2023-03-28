Sunday shooting victim succumbed to injuries. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG: --- James Marlin the man that was shot during the early hours on Sunday morning has succumbed to the injuries he received.

Police Spokesman Joe Josepha confirmed that Marlin passed away today Tuesday, March 28th, 2023 at the St. Maarten Medical Center.

Marlin was shot around 01:30 am on Sunday morning at Cocky Turtle Beach Bar at Kim Sha Beach where a pre-carnival event was held.

SMN News understands that bullets were fired among the huge crowd where Marlin and others were enjoying the pre-carnival event. Police have been calling on members of the community to provide more …