Sundial School staff enjoy 6th annual Retreat in Saba. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Sundial School staff went on their 6th annual retreat with their School Coach on Friday, February 24, 2023.

The Retreat started after the passing of Hurricane Irma to facilitate teachers and staff of Sundial School strengthening interpersonal connections. The yearly activity is highly anticipated and facilitated by the School Coach who plans and organizes this annual event.

The Retreat this year went to Saba on the Edge ferry! On hand to bid staff a good day were ORCO Bank’s Branch Manager Judy King and Orco Bank’s Junior Officer Aldith Williams. Orco Bank is one of the …