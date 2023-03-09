Sundial School staff went on their 6th annual retreat with their School Coach on Friday, February 24, 2023. The Retreat started after the passing of Hurricane Irma to facilitate teachers and staff of Sundial School strengthening interpersonal connection | SMN NEWS

GENEVA (ILO News):--- A new web-based platform that provides easy access to cutting-edge employment policy expertise has been launched by the International Labour Organization (ILO).

The Employment Policy Action Facility (EPAF), is a comprehensive platform that brings together the ILO’s latest evidence, expertise and policy advice. It offers innovative tools, including a curated list of key resources relevant to different stages of the policy action process.

Ensuring the gender-responsiveness of employment policies – a guiding principle of the ILO’s core approach – is a …