Suspect arrested in connection with ongoing investigation into jewelry hiest | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- As part of the ongoing investigation into robberies on jewelry stores spanning the past few months, the Special Unit Robbery (SUR) along with personnel from the detective and the uniform division carried out a raid early this morning of March 08, 2023, at a residence on the down street.

During the course of this raid, one suspects with the initials S.E.O.C who is suspected of being involved in these robberies was arrested. His home was later searched by the detectives and various items were confiscated.

The suspect was later brought to the police where he is being held in …