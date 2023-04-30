Suspect Arrested in Kim Sha Shooting, Police needs public assistance in ongoing investigation. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On the evening of April 29, 2023, the Swat team of the St. Maarten Police Force arrested the suspect, E.S.M., related to the shooting incident on March 26, 2023, at Kimsha Beach. This arrest took place at the Princess Juliana International Airport after the suspect disembarked from a flight.

Following the arrest, the suspect was taken to the Philipsburg police station for arraignment. The Major Crimes team also questioned the suspect as part of the investigation. After being questioned, the suspect was remanded in custody pending further investigation.

Despite the fact that the …