Suspected case of road rage. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The St. Maarten Police Force is investigating, a suspected threat /road rage" case that allegedly occurred on Sunday, March 5, 2023, around 1:30 pm at Welfare Road.

Police Central Dispatch received a call around the stated time a regarding situation on Welfare Road where several cars were allegedly damaged. Several patrols were dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, officers learned that two cars - a black Ford Edge and a gray Kia Rio - were damaged during the interaction between several different individuals.

According to the preliminary investigation, an altercation occurred …