Sustainable Fair, cleanup, tree planting for Earth Day. | SMN NEWS

SABA:--- The Public Entity Saba is planning a number of activities for this year’s Earth Day, which is on April 22. The theme for this Earth Day is “A Sustainable Saba”.

The Sacred Heart School and Saba Comprehensive School have been given the assignment to construct a sculpture out of recycled materials. These sculptures will be displayed at the Sustainable Fair event at the Juliana Sports Field on April 22. At the fair, there will be an arts and crafts market, games, and various activities.

In the week of Earth Day, students will go on field trips to the Waste Management Facility to …