SXM DOET Announces T-Shirt Competition Winners. | SMN NEWS

~Sustainable DIY T-Shirt Competition a Success~

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Friday, March 31st, the SXM DOET project team coordinators announced the winners of the sustainable DIY T-shirt decoration competition. The prize-giving ceremony was held at Gelateria Milano on the boardwalk. The winners of the adult section are Rosanna Philips (3rd place), Estika Halley (2nd place), and Josianne Cannegieter (1st place). The winners of the youth section are Eya Teunissen (3rd place), Latoya Arrindell (2nd place), and Goldie Puhoja (1st place). The prizes for the adult section were a 2023 Carnival season pass …