SXM DOET DIY T-Shirt Workshop. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- SXM DOET will be hosting its first DIY T-shirt event this Saturday, February 25th, 2023 from 3 pm to 7 pm at the Buccaneers Beach Bar. During this workshop volunteers of all ages will have the opportunity to learn how they can revamp and refresh their old SXM DOET T-Shirts for March 10th & 11. Registration is required as we have limited spots available, so don’t wait until it’s too late to sign up!

The deadline for registration is Friday, February 24th

Registration link can be found on all social media pages @SXMDOET

We look forward to seeing you this Saturday!