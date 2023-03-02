SXM DOET encourages the public to register to volunteer. | SMN NEWS

~Annual volunteer initiative to be held on March 10th and 11th~

PHILIPSBURG:--- Preparations are well underway for the 9th edition of the SXM DOET weekend of events and the team of project coordinators are encouraging the public to sign up for a project and volunteer. SXM DOET, one of the largest volunteer initiatives on the island, will be held on March 10 and 11, 2023. Registration for volunteers is open and persons are encouraged to sign up as soon as possible.

On average, SXM DOET attracts approximately 1500 volunteers who eagerly participate in community enrichment projects and …