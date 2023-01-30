SXM DOET Funding Deadline TODAY (January 31). | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The SXM DOET team would like to remind all community organizations that the project registration and funding application deadline are today, January 31. “This year we are keeping to a strict deadline, so please make sure you are registered or contact us for assistance today!”

Community organizations such as non-profits, schools, sports clubs, churches, etc - can register their SXM DOET project(s) and apply for funding via www.sxmdoet.com. Once registered, organizations can apply for up to $650 in funding towards completing their project(s) during SXM DOET 2023.

SXM DOET 2023 is scheduled for March 10th and 11th 2023, for its ninth consecutive year. It is executed by Be The Change Foundation and funded by Oranje Fonds. It is the largest volunteer initiative in the Dutch Kingdom whereby foundations, associations, schools, and other NGOs host various projects that require the assistance of volunteers. Interested volunteers can sign up for registered community projects via the website: www.sxmdoet.com.

If community organizations need assistance to register, the SXM Team will gladly help via email: info.sxmdoet@gmail.com or phone: +1 (721) 581 6831.

