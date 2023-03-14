SXM Doet gave birth to mural at PJL. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- At the Sint Maarten Library, SXMDoet gave birth to a mural. Bernica Michel designed for us a triptych with three generations of readers in the middle. On their right, Pandora's Box opens and spreads happiness over the world. On their left side, a book is transforming into a flying brown pelican, seeking for new adventures. That is what reading does to us; we move into another world, we learn, we feel emotions, and we relax.

More than twenty-five volunteers spent their time helping beautify this wall. Our appreciation goes out to all of them; a job well done! We also thank the …