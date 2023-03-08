SXM DOET Introduces Road2Doet Sustainable T-Shirt Competition. | SMN NEWS

~Community encouraged to participate and get creative~

PHILIPSBURG:--- SXM DOET, one of the largest volunteer initiatives on St. Maarten takes place on March 10th and 11th and the coordinators have added a new twist to get volunteers excited and into the habit of sustainable living. The DOET team is campaigning to encourage volunteers of all ages, to decorate an old DOET t-shirt shirt and wear it while volunteering during the two-day event this weekend.

The idea behind the campaign is based on the high volume of shirts that are printed on a yearly basis. DOET attracts roughly 1500 …