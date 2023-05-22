SXM Padel Club Hosts Second Annual International Padel Tennis Open June 15th-18th, 2023. | SMN NEWS

Belair:--- The highly anticipated second annual international Padel Tennis Open, organized by the SXM Padel Club, is set to take place from Thursday, June 15th, 2023, to Sunday, June 18th, 2023. This exhilarating tournament will feature three categories: Ladies' all levels, Men's Advanced, and Men's Intermediate, showcasing some great Padel tennis talents from around the world.

With over 30 teams expected to participate, the event promises an incredible display of skill and competition. Players hailing from Argentina, France, Curacao, Guadeloupe, Colombia, Puerto Rico, Spain, St. Martin, and …