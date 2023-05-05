SXMNBA 2nd District Business Basketball Tournament to Kick Off on Sunday May 7th 2023. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The SXMNBA 2nd District Business Basketball Tournament is set to kick off on Sunday, May 7th, at 5 pm and excitement is building among basketball fans and business owners alike. This tournament promises to be bigger and better than ever before, with plenty of thrilling matchups, exciting competitions, and celebrity appearances.

The tournament will feature the defending champs Team Motorworld, with all teams competing for the coveted cash prize. The games will take place at the LB Scott Sports Auditorium and fans can expect to see some intense and competitive basketball …