SXMNBA says SMBF new board is illegal. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:-- The St. Maarten National Basketball Association (SXMNBA) would like to make it clear that the “new board of the St. Maarten Basketball Federation (SMBF)” is illegal and was formed without proper procedures being conducted based on the articles of the St Maarten Basketball Federation (SMBF). We will explain the grave errors and lack of understanding about proper procedures. For subtext the SMBF has 3 associations under it: the Soualiga Youth Basketball Association (SYBA), St Maarten National Basketball Association (SXMNBA), and Walichi Female Basketball Association.

The …