Symbolic key handing over of phase 2 Under the Hill. | SMN NEWS

SABA:--- Six future tenants of the new Under the Hill homes received a symbolic key during a short ceremony on Wednesday.

Commissioner of Housing Eviton Heyliger addressed the small gathering that included representatives of the Public Entity Saba, Dutch housing corporation Bazalt Wonen, main contractor Van Boekel, local housing foundation Own Your Own Home Foundation, and emergency services.

Heyliger gave a brief history of phase 2 of the Under the Hill housing project. “Phase 2 excavation works started in October 2018 and now in 2023, the end results are in sight. I started work as …