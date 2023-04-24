SZV secures building permit for own office, boosting community health and Tech in St. Maarten. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Social & Health Insurances (SZV) announced an important milestone in the trajectory of the construction of its own state-of-the-art office building and wellness center. Issued on Friday, April 21, 2023, the permit marks a significant milestone for SZV and St. Maarten, as the project is set to become a unique landmark and a catalyst for innovative technology and wellness initiatives in the country.

"The new office building will not only symbolize our commitment to providing cutting-edge services to our clients but will also have a positive impact on the entire community. …