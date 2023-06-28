Targeted action now!” SER discusses challenges and prospects of Curacao’s pension system during conference | SMN NEWS

Willemstad:--- On the opening day of the conference entitled "Living longer, working longer: the sustainability of the pension system in the Dutch Caribbean," Drs. Raul Henriquez, director/general secretary of the Social and Economic Council (SER) of Curaçao, spoke about the future challenges and sustainability of the pension system in Curaçao. The two-day conference, organized by the Algemeen Pensioenfonds Curaçao (APC) and the University of Curaçao (UOC) on Thursday, June 22, and Friday, June 23, took place in the auditorium of the UOC. The audience included pension and social security …Read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43272-marijuana-confiscated-from-puerto-rican-cargo.html
Home Local News Targeted action now!” SER discusses challenges and prospects of Curacao’s pension...
Latest Local News
Marijuana confiscated from Puerto Rican Cargo. | SMN NEWS
PHILIPSBURG:--- On Friday, June 23, 2023, Customs officers at the cargo facilities of the Princess Juliana international airport inspected a shipment that came in that same day from Puerto Rico with an aircraft operated by DHL.During the inspection of ...
SABA:--- The Saba Tourism Bureau announced its successful participation in the recent Caribbean Week, a prestigious event organized by the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO). Held in New York, Caribbean Week serves as a platform to celebrate the vibr...
Saba shines at Caribbean Week in New York. | SMN NEWS
SABA:--- The Saba Tourism Bureau announced its successful participation in the recent Caribbean Week, a prestigious event organized by the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO). Held in New York, Caribbean Week serves as a platform to celebrate the vibr...
Saba Tourism Bureau, St. Martin Tourist Board Join Forces for Fly-in Travel Agent Event....
SABA:--- The Saba Tourism Bureau, in collaboration with the St. Martin Tourist Board recently organized a familiarization trip, as part of the St. Martin Fly-in Travel Agent Event that also aimed at showcasing the beauty and hospitality of the neighbor...
Saba Tourism Bureau, St. Martin Tourist Board Join Forces for Fly-in...
SABA:--- The Saba Tourism Bureau, in collaboration with the St. Martin Tourist Board recently organized a familiarization trip, as part of the St. Martin Fly-in Travel Agent Event that also aimed at showcasing the beauty and hospitality of the neighbor...
Deportation of Haitian national with false documents allowed by the Court. | SMN NEWS
PHILIPSBURG:--- The Court in First Instance of Sint Maarten by its judgment of June 9th, 2023, denied the suspension request of a deportation and detention order of the Minister of Justice of a Haitian national. The woman, who has minor kids in Haiti, ...
Deportation of Haitian national with false documents allowed by the Court....
PHILIPSBURG:--- The Court in First Instance of Sint Maarten by its judgment of June 9th, 2023, denied the suspension request of a deportation and detention order of the Minister of Justice of a Haitian national. The woman, who has minor kids in Haiti, ...
Two men arrested for drug smuggling at PJIAE. | SMN NEWS
PHILIPSBURG:--- On Friday, June 02, 2023, a Customs officer at the airport detained two male passengers suspected of traveling with contraband internally. The passengers intended to travel outbound on the Air France flight to Europe. Both passengers we...
View comments
Hide comments