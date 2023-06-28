Targeted action now!” SER discusses challenges and prospects of Curacao’s pension system during conference | SMN NEWS

Willemstad:--- On the opening day of the conference entitled "Living longer, working longer: the sustainability of the pension system in the Dutch Caribbean," Drs. Raul Henriquez, director/general secretary of the Social and Economic Council (SER) of Curaçao, spoke about the future challenges and sustainability of the pension system in Curaçao. The two-day conference, organized by the Algemeen Pensioenfonds Curaçao (APC) and the University of Curaçao (UOC) on Thursday, June 22, and Friday, June 23, took place in the auditorium of the UOC. The audience included pension and social security …