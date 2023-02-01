TelCell Night of the Hit Makers celebrates 10th year with energy from start to finish. | SMN NEWS

~ Amazing lineup of Control, Buleria, Vayb, and Destra ~



PHILIPSBURG:--- TelCell’s Night of the Hit Makers and its promoter Bertaux “Mr. Rude” Fleming of Xtratight Entertainment is celebrating 10 Years of Hit Makers for Carnival 2023 and has a 10-year dancing session in store for the public that it won’t soon forget.

Established as the longest-running concert series in the history of St. Maarten’s Carnival and dubbed Carnival’s flagship event, Night of the Hit Makers 2023 is being built as a concert that will quite literally, take your breath away. Complete with its exclusive dance floor, electric ambiance, on-point concert flow, and entertainment that keeps you in the moment, organizers said Hit Makers “will have you exhausted with a smile on your face.”

Celebrating 10 years is a proud achievement for Mr. Rude and his team of family and friends. He has also been able to count on dedicated corporate supporters over the years, none more so than the TelEm group, the title sponsor of the event. Night of the Hit Makers is, more often than not, the biggest show in terms of attendance in any given Carnival year.

The concert event was founded on the premise of giving Carnival lovers locally and throughout the region, an experience they will always want on an annual basis, in particular the “not so young” crowd. Mr. Rude is famous for saying that concerts can be held year in and year out, but concert experiences are what set Night of The Hit Makers apart from everyone else.

Now, ten years later, Mr. Rude intends to say thank you to concertgoers with a lineup of artists the likes of which they have become accustomed to and with the goal of giving them a great time. The 10th-anniversary show is all about tearing up the dance floor with St. Maarten’s top dance band Control Band, “ritmo kombina” specialists “Buleria” out of Aruba, Haitian/Compas international recording band “Vayb” formerly Carimi, and to really “send the people home in a good mood”, Soca Queen Destra will grace the Hit Makers stage.

It is a lineup built on energy from start to finish. “For our tenth year we wanted to go back a little and give people what they have come to expect from Hit Makers: pure energy and a good time make for an unforgettable experience,” Mr. Rude said. “The name Hit Makers means that we could choose to put any musical hitmaker on stage to fit the brand.”

“We have stuck with the grown Caribbean vibes because this kind of music will never get old and will always make memories. You will always remember when Kassav performed at Hit Makers for the last time on St. Maarten, you will remember Burning Flames, Claudius Philips, and more. These are the experiences we strive for.

“What better way to celebrate 10 years than with four acts that you won’t only remember, you will feel it in your legs and in your soul. This concert for Carnival 2023 will not be short on energy from beginning to end. We want to see people dancing from the road, coming into Carnival Village. The TelEm team will be present with giveaways for concert goers to wave and Xtratight will have that Village ready like never before. Ten-year Night of the Hit Makers is not something you will want to hear about, you have to experience it for yourself,” Mr. Rude said enthusiastically.

He added that Xtratight is always humbled by the support it receives for Hit Makers and extended heartfelt thanks to the general public, sponsors, and visitors whose support has allowed the concert and the entertainment company to sustain and grow. “This show and this lineup will be our way to say thank you in a major way,” he said.

Ticket locations and pricing, along with more information about the artists and the show itself will be announced soon as the promotion for the concert will kick into high gear this week.

