TelCell Night of the Hitmakers 30-30-30 Special. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- St. Maarten's Carnival 2023 season is right around the corner, and this year's flagship show, TelCell's Night of The Hitmakers slated for Saturday, April 29th, is already shaping up to be one to remember. And now, thanks to Xtratight Entertainment, fans of the show will have the chance to get their hands on tickets at a special promotional price for the ‘TelCell Night of the Hitmakers 30-30-30 Special’.

On Thursday, March 30th, Xtratight Entertainment is offering fans and patrons the LAST chance to purchase TelCell Night of The …