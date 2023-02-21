TelEm Group CEO Kendall Dupersoy appointed to CANTO board. | SMN NEWS

Pond Island:--- TelEm Group CEO, Mr. Kendall Dupersoy has been elected to the board of CANTO (Caribbean Association of National Telecommunication Organization). The appointment was made during the 39th annual general meeting of CANTO in Suriname earlier this month. According to Mr. Dupersoy, the nomination was prompted by board member Mrs. Helma Etnel, who will be standing down from the board in keeping with her retirement from the TelEm Group of companies to make way for a new CFO next month.

CANTO, a non-profit association that holds annual telecommunication conferences in island member …