TelEm Group launches brand new My TelEm App and introduces TelTV+ One Day Passes. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- TelEm Group, the leading telecommunication company in St. Maarten is launching the My TelEm App, giving its customers mobile access to exciting services, all in one new app. The app offers two 1-day pass TelTV+ packages, a basic package of 100 channels for just $3, and a premium package with over 200 channels for only $5.

Additionally, the app gives customers and subscribers more hands-on control of the products and services they use in a more interactive way, allowing them to manage their mobile accounts from anywhere. The app is available for download on both IOS and …