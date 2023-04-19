TelEm Group says DDOS attacks on the rise in Caribbean Region | SMN NEWS

~Engineers and technicians at TelEm Group are actively analyzing the DDoS assault.~



Pond Island:--- TelEm Group is informing customers of a service disruption on the island. DDoS is overloading the company's communications networks with traffic, resulting in congestion that degrades service quality.

The attacks are sporadic and take time to isolate the path in which are being targeted.

DDOS attacks, according to TelEm Group, have already disrupted telecommunications providers on the French side of the island, and TelEm Group's network systems on the Dutch side of the island have also been …