TelEm Group Takes Customer Satisfaction to the Next Level with Upgraded Mobile Postpaid Plans. | SMN NEWS

~TelEm Group’s upgraded mobile postpaid plans at a glance.~

Pond Island:--- TelEm Group, the leading telecommunication provider, is excited to announce a major upgrade to its Mobile Postpaid plans. The company has taken the time to evaluate customer feedback and is responding by offering subscribers more data-centric plans. Starting April 1st, 2023, all existing subscribers to the Smart, Smarter, Smartest, and Genius plans will automatically receive an upgrade to their service.



The upgrade includes at least double the data, ranging from 12GB to 60GB, increased voice minutes, …