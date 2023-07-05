TelEm Group welcomes new CFO Randell Hato, focus on securing company’s future success. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- TelEm Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Randell Hato as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).
With a wealth of experience in the telecommunications sector and a strong private and public sector background, Mr. Hato brings profound knowledge and a strategic mindset to his new role. He is determined to ensure a secure future for TelEm Group and the telecommunications industry of St. Maarten itself.
Having served in strategic positions within the telecommunications sector, both regionally and internationally, Mr. Hato is well-versed in the industry's …
