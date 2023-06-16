The 5th Culture Creative Industry Forum to held on June 19th and 20th. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:---On June 19th & 20th, the Department of Culture within the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth & Sport will host the 5th Annual Culture Creative Industry Forum (CCIF) at the Belair Community Center in Cay Hill. This year the goal of CCIF 2023, under the theme “The Development of the Creative Industry: The role of the Individual in creating success”, is to place emphasis on the idea that the individual artist, technician, entrepreneur, investor, civil servant or elected official will have a better understanding of the processes and mechanisms that ensures the …Read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43182-one-sxm-pursues-closer-regional-collaboration-arrindell-elected-vp-of-caribbean-studies-association.html
Home Local News The 5th Culture Creative Industry Forum to held on June...
Latest Local News
One SXM Pursues Closer Regional Collaboration; Arrindell Elected VP of Caribbean...
PHILIPSBURG:--- The One St. Martin Association (One SXM) met at SoIL Café on Thursday with Dr. June Soomer, Chair of the University of the West Indies Open Campus Council, said One SXM president Dr. Rhoda Arrindell. One SXM received “practical tips for...
~Amid signals of easing of interest rate hikes on international financial markets~ Willemstad/Philipsburg:---The Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) decided to pause its monetary policy tightening by leaving the pledging rate1 unchanged. ...
CBCS leaves pledging rate unchanged. | SMN NEWS
~Amid signals of easing of interest rate hikes on international financial markets~ Willemstad/Philipsburg:---The Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) decided to pause its monetary policy tightening by leaving the pledging rate1 unchanged. ...
After 25 years of faithful service to the Nature Foundation Sint Maarten, Jan Beaujon...
PHILIPSBURG:--- Mr. Beaujon joined the board shortly after the founding of the foundation in 1997. Following the sudden passing of Mr. Joe Vliegen in 2000, who was one of the founding fathers of the organization, Mr. Beaujon took on the post of Chairma...
After 25 years of faithful service to the Nature Foundation Sint...
PHILIPSBURG:--- Mr. Beaujon joined the board shortly after the founding of the foundation in 1997. Following the sudden passing of Mr. Joe Vliegen in 2000, who was one of the founding fathers of the organization, Mr. Beaujon took on the post of Chairma...
CPS Calls on Men and Boys to Live healthier and active lives in 2023....
PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):---The lack of physical activity is seen as a threat to one’s health, and according to the World Health Organization (WHO), not enough people around the world are active on a daily basis and are not getting enough exercise. Some of ...
CPS Calls on Men and Boys to Live healthier and active...
PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):---The lack of physical activity is seen as a threat to one’s health, and according to the World Health Organization (WHO), not enough people around the world are active on a daily basis and are not getting enough exercise. Some of ...
Minister Richardson informed about Master Program Notary Law. | SMN NEWS
PHILIPSBURG:--- On Thursday, June 15, 2023, the Honorable Minister of Justice, Anna E. Richardson, met with the Dean of the School of Law of the University of Curaçao, Professor Ms. Flora Goudappel. Ms. Goudappel informed Minister Richardson about the ...
View comments
Hide comments