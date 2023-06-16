The 5th Culture Creative Industry Forum to held on June 19th and 20th. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:---On June 19th & 20th, the Department of Culture within the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth & Sport will host the 5th Annual Culture Creative Industry Forum (CCIF) at the Belair Community Center in Cay Hill. This year the goal of CCIF 2023, under the theme “The Development of the Creative Industry: The role of the Individual in creating success”, is to place emphasis on the idea that the individual artist, technician, entrepreneur, investor, civil servant or elected official will have a better understanding of the processes and mechanisms that ensures the …