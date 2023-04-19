The Caribbean airlift dilemma. | SMN NEWS

by Cdr. Bud Slabbaert

The Caribbean region is suffering from a border airlift disorder that produces the most intense chronic agony and distress in those who suffer from this condition which encompasses the functions of tourism, trade, commerce, and social interaction.

Airlift in the region appears to be in a continuous twilight zone of dreaming and failure fueled by assumptions and imagination. Summits are held and committees are formed and the conclusions of the deliberations have the value of being flat, dull, or trite. The oratory is characterized by ordinary platitudes. The headlines …