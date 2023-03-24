The Coast Guard finds lifeless body of missing man. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- A Coast Guard patrol team was dispatched last Wednesday after receiving a report from the Korps Politie Sint Maarten that the captain of the vessel Joloca was missing.

The captain of the vessel, which is docked in Simpson Bay Lagoon, did not show up for an appointment with his friends. His friends went looking for him hereafter and found his dinghy among the rocks near the airport.

Immediately after the report from KPSM, the Maritime Operations Center of the Coast Guard dispatched a Metal Shark to the area where the dinghy was found to search …