The Collectivité is launching a major collective cleaning, from July 8 to August 20. | SMN NEWS

MARIGOT:---The Collectivity of Saint-Martin is launching a major collective cleaning of the territory, before the peak of the hurricane season, from July 8 to August 20, 2023. Individuals and companies are invited to participate.

This year, thanks to fruitful exchanges between 2nd Vice-President Bernadette DAVIS and Minister VROMI, Egbert J. DORAN of Sint Maarten, the Dutch side and the French side will launch their campaign on the same dates, for coordinated action on the entire territory.

Individuals and companies are asked to join in this collective effort by cleaning properties, …