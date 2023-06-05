The commemoration of the 38th Anniversary of Flag Day scheduled for June 13th featuring the Patriotic School Parade. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The people and the Government of Sint Maarten will be commemorating the 38th Anniversary of “Flag Day” on June 13th, 2023, at the Asha Stevens Hillside Christian School parking lot in Cay Hill. The annual commemoration of “Flag Day” will begin at 8:30 am with the Patriotic School Parade, which commences at the entrance of Cay Hill on Welgelegen Road and goes via the Raoul Illidge Sports Complex, turns right at the entrance of the St. Maarten Medical Center, and ends at the Asha Stevens Hillside Christian School parking lot.

The Sint Maarten flag, was designed by …