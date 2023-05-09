The Committee of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (CVSA) of Parliament to meet with the Minister of VSA and the Minister of ECYSA for discussion on vaping amongst youth, HIV/AIDS on Sint Maarten and National Health Insurance/Universal Coverage | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:---  The Committee of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor (VSA) will meet on May 10, 2023.

The Committee meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at 14:00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, Mr. Omar Ottley, and the Minister of Education Culture, Youth and Sports, drs Rodolphe Samuel will be present.

The agenda points are:
1. Discussion on proposals to curb the phenomenon of vaping amongst our youth (IS/502/2022-2023 dated February 23, 2023)
2. Discussion with …

