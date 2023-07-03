The Dominican Republic will have new quality regulations for Medical Tourism. | SMN NEWS

Santo Domingo:--- The Dominican Institute for Quality (INDOCAL) has announced the release of a Technical Standard for Medical Tourism, aimed at establishing quality criteria for the entire value chain of the sector. The standard aims to ensure the best practices and safety of patients and their families while promoting protocols and standards that enhance confidence in the Dominican Republic as a destination for health services.

Lorenzo Ramírez, the general director of INDOCAL, stated that the NORDOM ISO 22525:2020 standard, approved by the Dominican Council for Quality (CODOCA), takes a …