The Dutch Caribbean’s Biggest Rum Festival Set to Begin. | SMN NEWS

BONAIRE:--- The biggest rum festival in the Dutch Caribbean is set to begin next week with the second edition of Bonaire Rum Week.



The weeklong celebration of premium rum is an action-packed slate of oceanfront events across the island, from rum tastings to culinary experiences to an undersea “rum hunt.”



This year’s event runs from June 12-17, culminating with a rum-infused Taste of Bonaire festival on June 17.



That includes a final dinner at the number one-ranked restaurant in the Caribbean, the Brass Boer, the Caribbean outpost of the three-Michelin-star Die Librije in The …