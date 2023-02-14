The International Health and Wellness Tourism Congress Returns in Its Sixth Edition in the Dominican Republic | SMN NEWS

~ Medical tourism annually mobilizes more than twenty-one million people in the world, representing an annual growth rate of 20%.~

SANTO DOMINGO:--- Doctor Alejandro Cambiaso, president of the Dominican Association of Health Tourism (ADTS), and Amelia Reyes Mora, president of AF Comunicación Estratégica, announced the celebration of the most important medical tourism event in Central America and the Caribbean, the "VI International Health and Wellness Tourism Congress," which will be held on November 1 and 2 of this year, at the JW Marriott Hotel, in Santo Domingo.

“The activity features important conferences and panels with renowned national and international speakers, aimed at the top players of the sector, such as health centers, dentistry, clinical and pharmaceutical laboratories, hotels, insurers, banks, investment funds, investment, airlines, medical facilitators, government, transportation, legal advisors, accreditors, among others,” said Dr. Alejandro Cambiaso.

Medical tourism annually mobilizes more than 21 million people worldwide, presenting an annual growth rate of approximately 20%, constituting a market that oscillates between 74 and 92 billion dollars, according to Patients Beyond Borders.

“This international congress constitutes a platform for multi-sector integration, innovation, networking, business development, and investment opportunities, and public-private synergies at a local and international level,” expressed Amelia Reyes Mora.

The 2020-2021 Medical Tourism Index, the top ranking of the sector, included nine Latin American nations among the 46 most attractive countries for Americans to receive health services: Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Argentina, Colombia, Brazil, Panama, Jamaica, Mexico, and Guatemala, which motivates us to draw up joint strategies to strengthen our regional positioning.

This prominent event, which was organized by the ADTS and the Communication and Public Relations firm, AF Comunicación Estratégica, has brought together in its last two recent editions more than 800 participants and around 70 local exhibitors, Canada, Costa Rica, the United States, India, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Panama, Spain, Colombia and Caribbean islands and more than 110 sponsors.

For more information about the event, registrations, and sponsorships, access the web portal: https://congresoadts.com/(809) 567-2663.

About the Dominican Health Tourism Association (ADTS, for its acronym in Spanish): The Dominican Health Tourism Association is a non-profit organization that promotes the Dominican Republic as an ideal place for health tourism, because of its high quality, cost-effective medical, dental and wellness services, hospitality conditions, attractive geographical position, and climate.