The Ministry of Justice attended Sunday prayer services at The Methodist Church. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Ministry of Justice attended Sunday prayer services at The Methodist Church in Philipsburg today in anticipation of Justice Day, which will be observed tomorrow, Monday, July 17th, 2023. The service was attended by His Excellency Governor Ajamu Baly, the Honorable Prime Minister Silveria E. Jacobs, the Minister of Justice Anna E. Richardson, the Acting Secretary General Ms. Florence Marlin, and management and staff of the Ministry of Justice.

During the service, Reverend Javed N. Intiaz delivered a powerful sermon emphasizing the importance of following God's commandments …