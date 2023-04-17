The Ministry of Justice meets with SCDF to discuss the decision taken regarding artist Rich Kalashh. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Monday, April 17, 2023, the Honorable Minister of Justice Anna E. Richardson together with Chief of Police Carl John, Chief Inspector Benjamin Gout, Head of Judicial Affairs Romona Ismail, and their support staff met with the St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) President Edwardo Radjouki and Carnival Director Michael Granger. The meeting was requested by SCDF to discuss the decision taken to not allow Hip Hop artist Rich Kalashh also known as Mr. Errich Sigmar Cristo to perform for the international Hip Hop night scheduled for April 21, 2023, in light of the …Read more: https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com_k2&view=item&id=48391:prime-minister-to-launch-plastic-free-project-tune-into-livestream-on-tuesday&Itemid=450
Hurricane Pass Application Process Starts. Deadline is May 17. | SMN...
PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The application process for the annual Hurricane Passes for the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season which starts June 1 and runs through November 30 has started. There are two types of passes, the Disaster Pass and the Hurricane Pass...
Hope Estate:--- On Friday, April 14, 2023, Minister Omar Ottley accompanied by Minister Rudolph Samuel, Coordinator of Teen Times Mrs. Rochelayne Richardson-Romey, Staff of Community Development Family & Humanitarian Affairs Mrs. Elba Hanson-Flande...
Minister of Health Ottley hands over Feminine Hygiene Products to Two...
WITU astonished by COM’s sudden delayed decision. | SMN NEWS
PHILIPSBURG:--- The Board of the Windward Islands Teachers Union (WITU) is astonished at the Council of Ministers’ (COM) sudden decision to grant additional vacation days to Teachers. After a Board meeting of the WITU held on Monday afternoon, April 17...
Arrest in Dominican Republic in Themis Investigation. | SMN NEWS
PHILIPSBURG:--- On Friday 14 April 2023, suspect U.L.W. was arrested in the Dominican Republic. The Public Prosecutor's Office Curaçao has requested the extradition of U.L.W. in the large-scale Themis investigation. The Themis investigation is being ex...
